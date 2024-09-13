The world of cinema is in mourning following the passing of a great actor. We are referring to Chad McQueen, famous for his role as Dutch in Karate Kid. The man passed away at the age of 63 and had not been in good health for some time.

Chad McQueen

Here’s what happened to him.

Chad McQueen’s Family Announces Actor’s Death

A few hours ago a huge event occurred mourning which has to do with the world of cinema and acting. The famous actor has in fact died Chad McQueen, who sadly passed away at only 63 years old. The actor’s family, namely his wife, announced his passing to the public Jeanie and the two sons Madison and Chase. Chad McQueen It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father and his unwavering commitment to our mother truly exemplified a life of love and dedication.

His loved ones then took him honored remembering the great passion he put into everything he did. Passion that his own children have inherited. The family then asked to respect the privacy and the pain of the moment.

Causes of death

The much-loved actor, who had distinguished himself by playing the role of Dutch in the famous Karate Kidpassed away on September 11th at his home in California. He apparently suffered from a condition that has recently worsened significantly.

Chad in Karate Kid

In 2020 the man had been the victim of a bad fall and unfortunately he never recovered from this tragic event. In fact, he began to accuse others health problems which, in the end, managed to weaken it considerably. We therefore join in pain of the family, convinced that the fame of this great interpreter will continue to live in all those who will have the opportunity to watch his films.