Edoardo Xol, the famous designer of the TV program Extreme Makeover Home Edition, has died at the age of 58. His business partner Richard Joseph Gonzales killed him

Mourning in the world of American television. He has died Eduardo Xolthe famous designer of the television program Extreme Makeover Home Editionalso broadcast in Italy.

The sad news of the passing of the television personality was released by the website People.com who was the first to relaunch the announcement made by the family:

“We are devastated by the tragic death of our beloved Eduardo Xol. We know that his kindness touched the lives of many and we ask that this be reciprocated. We would like our privacy to be respected”

Eduardo Xol: The Causes of the Sudden Death

The well-known face of American television, Eduardo Xol, he was allegedly killed by a business partner of his.

According to People.com, on the morning of September 10, Xol contacted the police Palm Springsin California, to ask for help. The law enforcement officers, once they arrived at the designer’s home, they found him seriously injured.

Eduardo Xol was rushed to the nearest hospital he unfortunately passed away shortly after his hospitalization: the cutting wounds he suffered were too serious and extensive.

Richard Joseph Gonzales Charged with Murder

From an initial reconstruction of the tragic episode, it would have emerged that the person who stabbed the television personality to death was his business partner, Richard Joseph GonzalesThe man is currently in custody in the county of Riverside.

According to People.com, the morning of the murder the killer contacted the police to report an assault he had suffered. Gonzales is currently The police’s number one suspect in Xol’s murder.

The family’s decision

To commemorate their beloved relative who passed away prematurely and tragically, the family, in addition to asking fans to respect their privacy in this moment of great pain, also added:

“In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America, as he spent much of his life serving others.”