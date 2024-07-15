A sudden loss has shaken the world of cinema and entertainment in these hours. The well-known television personality passed away at 76 following a domestic accident. Television says goodbye for the last time Richard Simmons.

Richard Simmons passed away yesterday at the age of 76 years old. Known to the American public and not only for his work in the world of fitness, Richard had entered everyone’s heart. His fame was not only due to his work but above all to his way of being. Simmons over the years has always shown a strong interest in the community and in those most in need. The face of fitness He died in his apartment following a domestic accident that is currently being investigated by law enforcement. Simmons had celebrated his 76th birthday on July 12 and left this world the day after his birthday.

Richard Simmons and his career

The career of Richard Simmons began thanks to his love and passion for fitness. After an adolescence marked by weight problems, Richard approached the world of sports and fitness. His debut on television began on Nickelodeon and since then he has been a guest on several television programs. Simmons has also gained great visibility thanks to the series of General Hospital where he played himself. Thanks to his talk show “The Richard Simmons Show” the actor also won a Emmy Award. A career undertaken in the name of health and a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

The family’s pain

The brother of Richard wanted to share this delicate and painful moment with his brother’s many fans, asking for respect for the family. Lenny, Richard’s brother remembers his brother as altruistic and always willing to help others and asks fans to remember him just like that.