Mourning in the world of cinema: the actress has passed away Erica Ash46 years old, following a long illness. The woman is remembered above all for some of her roles played in films such as ScaryMovie5 And Survivor’s Remorse. The sad news of the actress’s death was released by her mother. Ash, as reported by some media, had been suffering from cancer for some time.

Actress Erica Ash Dies

Erica Ash’s Acting Career

Actress Erica Ash, who recently passed away, was born in Florida on September 19, 1977. As the daughter of both parents serving in the military, Ash lived for several years in Germany.

His career in the entertainment world began way back in 2006 with his participation as a regular guest on the program The Big Gay Sketch Show.

In addition to being a singer and model, Ash has continued her career in the world of cinema going on to star in several successful films. Among these, his participation in the 2013 parody film certainly stands out “Scary Movie 5”where he played the role of Kendra Brooks.

The actress was also part of the cast of the comedy series “MadTV” and played the fictional ex-wife of the Hollywood star Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands Of Hollywood”.

The announcement of the actress’s passing

The news of the premature death of actress Erica Ash was released by her mother, Dianne Ashthrough a message reported by the American site TMZ:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend Erica Chantal Ash.”

And then he continued like this:

“Erica was an extraordinary woman and a talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her witty wit, humor and genuine joy for life. Her memory will live forever in our hearts.”.

Precisely because of the tough battle fought by the actress against breast cancer which unfortunately led to her death, Erica’s family has asked that any donations in her honor can be donated to an association committed to researching a cure for this disease.