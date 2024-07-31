The actor of Piedmontese origins passed away at the age of 86, Robert Herlitzka. His long career in the world of cinema and theatre has allowed him to collaborate with some of the most famous directors on the national scene: Lina Wertmüller, Luigi Magni, Marco Bellocchio, Paolo Sorrentino.

Roberto Herlitzka dies at 86 years old

Interpreter of over sixty films and numerous theatrical works, the actor boasts important awards, including the David di Donatello 2004 and the Silver Ribbon 2004 For Good morning, good nightfilm centered on the case of Aldo Moro and the Silver Ribbon 2013 dedicated to his career. In the theatre he was twice winner of the Ubu Prize and twice of the Flaiano Award.

The Beginnings of Roberto Herlitzka’s Amazing Acting Career

Roberto Herlitzka was born in Turin on October 2, 1937. The son of a Jewish father of Czech origin, who emigrated with his family to the Piedmontese capital, and of an Italian mother, a translator of the Catholic religion.

After studying at the grammar school Max D’Azegliosubscribes to the Faculty of Letters at the University of Turin. With the move to Rome, Herlitzka began his theatre studies at Silvio D’Amico Academy of Dramatic Arts. From that moment on, his career blossomed, first in the theater and then in the cinema. In fact, he took part in some theatrical shows that made him, in a short time, one of the most valid interpreters of the Italian theatre scene.

In the Seventies, we witness her debut first on television and then in cinema. Her debut in cinema bears the signature of the great director Lina Wertmullerwith whom he will form a strong bond of friendship, who chooses him for her “Films of love and anarchy or: this morning at 10 in via dei Fiori in the famous brothel…”.

Subsequently, the actor participated in other important projects such as Pasqualino Seven Beauties, Twist of fate lurking around the corner like a highwayman, Summer night with a Greek profile, almond eyes and the smell of basil.

The artistic partnership with Marco Bellocchio

Having become one of the greatest and most esteemed interpreters of Italian cinema, Roberto Herlitzka has been directed by directors of the calibre of Emidio Greco, Julian Montaldo, Luigi Magni and above all with Marco Bellocchiohis great admirer.

In 1994, in fact, he directed him in the film The Butterfly’s Dream. He will work with him again in 2015 with Blood of my blood And Make beautiful dreams in 2016.