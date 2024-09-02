Son of an artist, the stuntman grew up in the spotlight thanks to his father, Artemio Antonini, a character actor.

It is always a great loss when a person, a professional, leaves us so young. We are talking about Giorgio Antonini, the renowned stuntman aged 59. The entertainment professional passed away after a long battle with a serious illness.

The Stuntman George Antonini he was known as a true “colossus” of cinema, for this reason the void he leaves is even greater, first for his family, and then for the group of professionals and colleagues who knew him. The stuntman has left an indelible mark on the world of stuntmen precisely because of the brilliant career he has carried on over many years.

Antonini took part in film productions of great prestige, including “Indiana Jones,” “No Time to Die” by James Bond and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” In short, sagas and films that have become true cults loved by all. His presence meant having the team assured professionalism and dedication, qualities that have made him a point of reference in the sector.

Son of artthe stuntman had grown up in the spotlight thanks to his father, Artemio Antonini, a character actor famous for his roles in various western and mythological films. Following in his father’s footsteps, Giorgio Antonini worked hard in the industry, mainly on himself, and achieved excellence as a stuntman.

Before dedicating himself completely to the world of cinema, he had worked as a teacher of martial arts and bouncers. He eventually chose to embrace the professions of the big screen, becoming a true “superhero” for friends and family. His passing caused great sadness to all who knew him. After his death, numerous friends and colleagues remembered him with emotion through photos and posts on social media.

Many describe him as a “good” person and an “extraordinary athlete”. funeral by Giorgio Antonini will take place on Tuesday 3 September in Rome, at the Church of San Francesco di Sales.