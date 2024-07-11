The actress died in her sleep, having been battling an acute form of diabetes for a long time. “She suffered too much, now she is finally free.”

It’s not in every film that you become part of the story forever. cinema history with an interpretation and a performance that millions and millions of people remember. By participating in iconic films, one becomes, by necessity, as iconic as the cinematic product itself.

A “cult” of cinema like Shining It has certainly entered by right into the films that must be seen at least once in a lifetime. In this film, the actress whose death we announce, Shelley Duvallwill remain unforgettable for the role of Wendy.

The woman died today, she had turned 75 years old a few days ago, on July 7. The actress played in this cult the wife of Jack Torrance, the legendary character played by Jack Nicholson. The famous film by Stanley Kubrick, inspired by the novel by Stephen King, brought the actress to the forefront, after her debut with Robert Altman. She had been part of the cast of all his films up to that point.

Duvall died in her sleep, having been battling an acute form of diabetes. Dan Girloy, her partner since 1989, shared the news with THR. The words, full of emotion and pain, read: “My sweet, beloved and wonderful life partner and friend has left us. She has suffered too much, now she is finally free.”

Shelley Duvall began her career in 1970 with the film “Even Birds Kill” by Robert Altman. It was the American director who discovered her and directed her seven times in seven films, including “Mr. McCabe” (1971), “Gangsters” (1974), “Nashville” (1975), “Buffalo Bill and the Indians” (1976), “Three Women” (1977) and “Popeye” (1980). Thanks to “Three Women”, she won the Prix d’Interprétation féminine at the Cannes Film Festival.

She also appeared in Woody Allen’s major 1977 film, “Annie Hall.” Her role as Wendy in “The Shining” gave her a extraordinary notoriety. The film told the drama of the Torrance family, trapped in total isolation in a mountain hotel, in the midst of supernatural events and facing the increasing madness of the head of the family Jack. “The Shining” is considered one of the best horror films of all time, second only to “The Exorcist”, at 52nd place in the ranking of the greatest films of all time by the magazine ‘Empire’.