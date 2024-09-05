Mourning in the world of athletics and sport: the Olympic athlete has died Rebecca Cheptegei, 33-year-old originally from Uganda. The burns she suffered following the terrible attack she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend were too serious and extensive.

The man, at the height of a violent argument, doused the woman with petrol and he set it on fire. Attracted by the screams of the marathon runner, the neighbors rushed to help her, but the conditions to which she had unfortunately been reduced immediately appeared desperate. Cheptegei in fact had burns on 80% of his body.

The causes of the attack perpetrated against Rebecca Cheptegei

According to an initial reconstruction of the tragic events, Rebecca Cheptegei was the victim of a sudden outburst by her ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Readsparked by a dispute over a house and a plot of land.

Last Sunday, the man had managed to sneak into the athlete’s home while she was away. From there, the discussion that had been generated would have quickly turned into a violent argument, culminating in the man’s attack, who set her on fire after dousing her with gasoline.

Hospitalization and subsequent death

The tragic attack on Rebecca Cheptegei occurred in the county of Trans Nzoiain western Kenya. From there, the athlete was rushed to the western city of Eldoretat the Moi University and Referral Hospital and hospitalized in intensive care.

After a few days of agony, however, the woman unfortunately passed away.

The doctor Owen Menach of the MTRH confirmed her death explaining how the young woman’s body had not been able to cope with the violent aggression he had caused her burns on 80% of the body: “Unfortunately we lost her because last night all her organs failed”.

The ex-boyfriend and perpetrator of the murder, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, is also hospitalised in the same hospital, having also suffered burns during the attack, but only on 30% of the body.

The message of condolence expressed by the Uganda Athletics Federation

The tragic announcement of the premature death of the 33-year-old marathon runner, fresh from the Olympic experience of Pariswas given by the Uganda Athletics Federation:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning, tragically the victim of domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn these acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace.”