Rai is in mourning for the sudden loss of Mark Anastasiaa historic executive who died at the age of 64. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but it appears to be a sudden death. CEO Roberto Sergio and General Manager Giampaolo Rossi expressed deep condolences for this premature passing, calling Anastasia “a point of reference for all of us”.

Anastasia He spent most of his career in Human Resources, where he was known and appreciated for his balance even during the most complex union negotiations. The top management of Viale Mazzini said with emotion:

“His smile and his good nature will be missed by all of us.”

The news of his loss He left an unfillable void in the company. Those who knew him describe him as a manager who was always attentive and had a strong business sense. Two of his main qualities were “patience and competence”. The Usigraithe union of RAI journalists, expressed deep sorrow and condolences for his passing.

Mark Anastasia he was the deputy director of Human Resources and Organization of Rai, a role he covered with passion and commitment, helping to conduct contractual negotiations in a climate of loyalty and mutual respect. The words of the association’s executive were:

“Always in the background, he gave content and value to the role of union and industrial relations in a complex company like Rai”.

Not much information is available about Marco Anastasia’s private life. Graduated in Law, Anastasia began his career at Rai in 1986. From 1 August 2023, he left the position of liaison officer between the company and the unions to become responsible for coordination and Disability Manager under the direction of Felice Ventura. In recent months, Anastasia had taken on a new role in the litigation and disciplinary sector of Rai, continuing to be a point of reference for everyone. The company is rallying around the familyexpressing our deepest condolences.