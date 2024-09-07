One of the most important international music icons passed away today. We are referring to the Brazilian singer Sergio Mendeswho became famous throughout the world thanks to the song Mas Que Nada. A great mourning that has therefore affected the world of music.

Sergio Mendes

Here is a small tribute to this great artist.

In memory of Sergio Mendes

When you hear the name of Sergio Mendes reference is made to the singer who a few years ago allowed us all to dance to the notes of the famous But nothing. The man was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1941 and managed to graduate from the conservatory of his city when he was still very young.

Sergio Mendes

After graduating, he decided to leave his village to move to the city and get closer to the world of music. It was at this time that he began to collaborate with very important artists, making real changes to his style.

Success for Sergio comes when he finds the courage to leave Brazil and fly to the United States. In this new country he founded the group of i Brazil 65 with whom he recorded the album among whose tracks appears precisely More Than Nothing. This song made him famous all over the world, so much so that he even performed for important presidents such as Johnson and Nixon. In recent years the man has continued to publish his works, going as far as duetting with artists such as Justin Timberlake and Jovanotti.

Mourning in the music world: the Brazilian artist has passed away

Credits: Blow Up

Unfortunately today the news that many of us would never have wanted to hear was released. He passed away at the age of 83, just Sergio Mendes. This news has shocked all the fans of the artist, but also those who have always been close to the world of music.

Sergio Mendes

According to the official sources the man had contracted the Covid and unfortunately he was not able to defeat this disease due to his condition and old age. After this pathology the artist’s body gave up and unfortunately for him there was nothing to be done. His partner announced his death Graciewith whom the man shared 54 years of his life, and the couple’s children.