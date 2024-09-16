Tito Jackson, brother of Michael and Janet and member of the Jackson 5, passed away last night at the age of 70.

Tito Jackson died

According to what he reported Steve Manninglongtime friend and associate of the Jackson family, Tito Jakson may have been the victim of a heart attack while he was driving. However, this news has not yet been confirmed.

Tito Jakson: the success achieved with the group Jackson 5

They were all members of the same family: Jackie, Jermaine, Jackson, Marlon and of course the legend of Pop, Michaelto which was later added Randy when the group’s name simply became Jacksons.

The group dominated the world pop charts unchallenged, thanks also to unforgettable hits such as “I Want You Back”, “ABC” And “I’ll Be There”, ending up even in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After the Victory Tourin 1984, which led the group to play in various countries around the world, it became clear to everyone what the future would be for one of its most talented members. The worldwide success achieved by “Thriller” , in fact, decreed the beginning of the solo career by Michael Jackson.

tito guitarist

Tito was a guitaristbut he could only play during the band’s live shows. In fact, according to the contract they had signed with the record label at the time Motownno one could write or play instruments. This changed in the mid-70s when the group signed with Epic.

In 2016, Tito Jackson signed his first solo album: “Tito Time”.

Tribute to Brother Michael

Tito was returning from a series of concerts held together with his brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson in Scotland, England And Californiawaiting for the performances scheduled for October 25th in Atlantic Cityin New Jersey, and on November 1st in Cincinnatiin Ohio.

Just a few days ago, Tito told about his visit to the monument dedicated to his late brother:

“Before our show in Monaco, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We are deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”