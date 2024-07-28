The very famous German composer passed away a few hours ago Wolfgang Rihm. The man had turned 72 and actively contributed to the foreign music industry. Many colleagues and musicians remembered him and decided to pay homage to him.

Here’s what they said in his memory.

After a life dedicated to musicthe great musician passed away at the age of 72 composer German Wolfgang Rihm. The man has always been highly regarded in his field, so much so that he is one of the most admired and appreciated artists in all of Europe.

His curriculum is truly very rich, as he has been involved in producing and promoting orchestral works, operas, chamber music, live performances at the theatre and much more. Precisely for this reason his passing has not gone unnoticed and has left a great empty in its category, but also in many others.

The musician had approached the world of composition when he was only 11 years old and had obtained the degree in composition at the university of his city. He subsequently began to collaborate with big names in the sector.

The memory of colleagues and Riccardo Chailly

There news from the death of the composer has shocked all the musicians Europeans, some of whom wanted to pay homage to this great personality. The first of all was the administrator of the music publishing house Universal Editionwho described the late artist as the creator of extremely profound musical works.

