Yesterday a very serious and completely unexpected mourning struck the world of Italian sport, in particular that of figure skating. Michael Sica, junior world champion and silver medalist at the 2018 European seniors, passed away at the age of 26. As it reports The Rest of the Pugthe young man would have fallen from the balcony of his house in Sala Bolognese.

Born in 1997, Michele Sica has shown since childhood a boundless talent in figure skating, so much so that he started competing and winning from an early age.

Several important milestones and awards won during his short career. In 2015, at the age of 18, he managed to win the title of world champion in the junior category.

Two years later, in the Senior category, he placed at second step of the podium at the championships Europeans of Lagoa, Portugal.

In addition to his career as an athlete, Michele had studied and had become excellent trainer. He loved following young athletes and accompanying them on their path as agonists.

Michele Sica passed away yesterday and, according to what was reported by The Rest of the Pug, he did so under dramatic circumstances. In fact, he would have fallen from the balcony of his house Bolognese room. It is still not clear whether it was an accident or an autonomous gesture.

The emotional farewell to Michele Sica

Matthew was part of the Giovanni Masi sports club of Casalecchio di Reno, province of Bologna. The company, in a touching post on social media, wrote:

It is with immense pain and disbelief that we communicate the sudden and untimely death of the young coach of Polisportiva Masi Skating and friend Michele Sica. Michele had been with us for some years, he was born in 1997 and before dedicating himself to training he had had an important career as a figure skater with a junior World title in 2016 and a senior European silver in 2018. Deepest condolences to the whole family .💔

There Sportlife rebirth of Riminione of the most important sports clubs in Italy, wrote so on Facebook: