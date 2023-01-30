Former footballer from Salernitana, Palermo and Pistoiese, Vito Chimenti had become famous in the 80s for his ‘bicycle’

He passed away at the age of 69 Vito Chimenti, former footballer of high-level teams, capable of scoring 13 goals in Serie A, and coach until the last day. The fatal illness, in fact, hit him just before his team took the field in the match valid for the championship of Eccellenze Lucana. Many condolence messages for him.

Born in Bari on 9 December 1953, he began playing football in theAltamura and the first season as a professional, in Serie C with the Materaplays it in 1972.

He will remain in the third series until 1977, also wearing the shirts of Lecco And Salernitanato then return to Matera again.

In 1978 it was bought by Palermo and plays his first season in B series. In two years, until 1979, he played 79 games for the rosanero, scoring 29 goals.

The following year he will still play in Serie A, but wearing the shirt from Pistoia. At the end of the championship, the team relegated but he, with his 9 goals scored, entered the history of the club as the best scorer ever in the team’s top flight.

Still in Serie A, he will also play with the shirts of Catanzaro and ofAvellinobefore returning to Serie B with the Tarentum to play his last season as a footballer.

Vito Chimenti will remain forever in history, for having brought the dribbling of the so-called to Italy bicycle.

Long and very important, then, also his career as trainer, continued until the last of his days. In fact, this year he coached the Pomaric in Excellence Lucana and accused a sickness inside the dressing room, a few minutes before the start of the last league match.

Condolences for Vito Chimenti

Many condolence messages have appeared on the web in the past few hours. A very touching one also came from Palermo. President Dario Mirri he said:

A friend of Palermo and a friend of mine are leaving. A kind soul that has always represented the love for this shirt. It is no coincidence that a few years ago we wanted to pay homage to him with a work of art at the Palermo Museum. It will always remain with us, like the memory of his bicycle, now part of history.

The current coach Corini and the bomber Brunori dedicated this week’s victory against Ascoli to him.