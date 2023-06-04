The French entrepreneur and aristocrat Philippe Pozzo di Borgo passed away at the age of 72: his moving story is in the film Almost Friends

In recent days, a very serious mourning has struck the whole of France and also the world of cinema. Indeed, he is gone forever Philippe Pozzo of Borgo, the transalpine aristocrat who inspired the story told by directors Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano in the blockbuster film, Almost Friends. He was 72 years old and had been a quadriplegic since 1993 following a bad paragliding accident.

The well-known French newspaper gave the tragic announcement of the disappearance of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo Le Figaro and in no time the news went around the world.

Protagonist of an unfortunate life, he had found hope and courage thanks to his friendship with the one who became his carer, the Algerian Abdel Sellou.

The story of the French aristocrat has been masterfully told and fictionalized in the film “Almost friends – Intouchables“. The film was released in cinemas in 2011, directed by the directors Olivier Nakache And Éric Toledano and played by Francois Cluzet And Omar Sy.

One of the most touching messages of condolence that have appeared on the web in the past few hours is precisely that of Nakache and Toledano, who by publishing a photo together with Philippe, they wrote:

We have just learned with great sadness the passing of our friend Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. By allowing us to adapt his story into Intouchables, he changed our lives and the lives of many vulnerable and fragile people. We keep the image of a courageous, dignified, humble and combative man. His humor and intelligence will be missed. Knowing him all these years has been a rare privilege. We will try to carry on all of his fights. Our thoughts go out to his wife and children.

The story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo as mentioned was a French aristocratwho lived in a luxury villa in Paris and enjoyed all the privileges that a rich person can have.

The man’s first drama came when his beloved wife lost his life for one serious illness.

In 1993, while paragliding, he fell victim to a bad fall and, although he survived, he suffered very serious traumas that made him quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair for life.

The pain for the death of his wife and the discomfort for the accident physically and psychologically destroyed Philippe, who literally felt finished.

He rediscovered hope and the joy of living thanks to an unsuspected person, the Algerian Abdel Sellou, who as soon as he got out of prison met Philippe by chance and became not only his caretakerbut his inseparable Friend.