The former star of the English football team Aston Villa has died at the age of 63. Fatal complications suffered on the head following a fall

The entire football world is mourning the passing of the former England striker Aston Villa, Gary Shaw. The sad news came today, Monday, September 16. The former soccer star who conquered the roof of Europe in the 1980s, beating the reigning champions Bayern Munich, passed away at the age of 63.

The death was apparently the result of problems that arose following a fall in which the man allegedly hit his head hard.

Gary Shaw had been hospitalized for some time following a fall that had caused him problems with his head. Problems that worsened until they proved fatal for him.

This is the long message of painful condolence expressed by Aston Villa in memory of their unforgettable teammate:

“Aston Villa Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Gary Shaw, one of our European Cup-winning heroes, has passed away. Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted fans with his goalscoring exploits that helped bring Villa success in the 1980s. Individual accolades also followed for a player who was idolised by many in the stands. He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family, who have asked Aston Villa to issue a statement on their behalf. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Born in 1961, Gary Shaw will undoubtedly be remembered as one of Aston Villa’s leading heroes in the Champions Cup of 1982.

He was in fact part of an exceptional football team that in the early 1980s achieved very successful goals and objectives. For example, he won the First Division in 1981 under the guidance of Ron Saunders and especially in 1982 the Champions Cupin the final in Rotterdam against the Bayern Munichand the European Super Cup.

Gary Shaw was a great striker for Aston Villa with whom he scored well 79 goals in 213 total appearances for the club in the decade 1978-88.