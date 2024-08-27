During an interview, Mariah Carey revealed how much pain she is feeling right now over what happened.

A grave loss for a piece of international contemporary music history. A moving Mariah Carey revealed that she was “heartbroken” in an interview with ‘People’. One of the most beloved singers of all time told the popular magazine that her mother and sister had died, both of which incredibly occurred on the same day.

Last weekend, the famous singer American had to deal with something strong, perhaps too strong, with the double loss that devastated her. “I lost my mother and, in a tragic turn of events, my sister also passed away on the same day,” she told the magazine.

During the interview, Mariah Carey revealed how much pain she is feeling right now for the disappearance of her mother, Patricia, 87, and her sister, Alison, 63, both of whom died from causes not yet disclosed.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to spend the last week of my mother’s life by her side. I thank everyone for their love and support and ask that my privacy be respected during this difficult time.

The link Mariah Carey’s relationship with her mother and sister has always been quite complex. Despite numerous difficulties, especially character-related, she has managed to maintain a relationship with her mother, an opera singer with whom she also shared the stage in 2010 for the television special “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You.” In her autobiographical book, the singer wrote touching words about their bond: “Our relationship is intertwined with pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment,” she wrote in her autobiography.

According to ANSA, the relationship with the sister Alison, a former drug addict who was HIV positive and often homeless, had been out of it for over 30 years. They hadn’t spoken in a long time, but it’s clear that the situation was difficult for both of them. Mariah Carey was still deeply scarred by the trauma she suffered as a child. In one horrific episode, Alison had drugged her with Valium, offered her cocaine, and tortured her with third-degree burns when Mariah was just 12.