A very serious mourning has struck one of the most popular singers in Italy, who in a few weeks will take the stage of the Ariston theater to participate in the Sanremo Festival. It’s about Levantwho made it known through her Instagram account that her grandmother Rosalia, to whom she was very close, unfortunately passed away forever.

Born in Catania in 1987, Claudia Lagonaaka Levante, is considered today one of the best and most appreciated Italian singers.

The last year has been full of surprises and emotions for her. On February 13th, for example, she became a mother for the first time. The small one Alma Futura she came into the world for the joy of mom and dad.

Levante experienced another great emotion at the end of 2022. In fact, in November, Amadeus announced the participants in the big category for the 2023 edition of the San Remo Festival and she will be among them.

It will carry the song that is called I live and which will anticipate his fifth album, which will be called Opera Futura and which will be distributed after the Italian song festivals.

Levante’s grandmother died

The new year, unfortunately, for Levante instead opened with very sad news. Her grandmother Rosariawho saw her grow and to whom the artist has always been very close, has passed away forever.

The singer decided to greet her with a touching post on his social profiles. Up Instagram in fact, she published a series of shots that portray her together with her grandmother and wrote in the caption: