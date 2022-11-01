The story linked to ended with the worst of the epilogues Cormac Roth, 25-year-old musician, son of the well-known Hollywood actor Tim Roth. Last November he announced that he had the worst of all evils, a germ cell cancer that finally took him away forever from the affection of his loved ones.

Credit: cormacroth – Instagram

A talented musician and singer, Cormac was carving out his own space in the world of the American star system. Son of the well-known Hollywood actor Tim Rothlast November he discovered he had one bad disease. Last July, then, through his social channels he had told everyone about his experience.

In November 2021, I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I have fought it daily, putting everything I can into it. Chemo, high dose chemo, drugs, transplants, transfusions, surgery.

In the rest of the post the musician had explained what he suffered from, a Choriocarcinoma, and how he was trying with all his might to defeat him. Eventually, a appeal to anyone who was in the same condition as him.

If you or someone you love is suffering from cancer, feel free to reach out because it’s an emotional roller coaster, unlike anything else. Love to all of you, please make sure you do the things you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it will be your turn. All right, go to the doctor. Fuck cancer.

Cormac Roth didn’t make it

Although Cormac Roth has done everything to the last of his days, in the end the disease got the better of him. On October 16, he gave up at the age of only 25, causing tremendous pain to all those who loved him.

To announce it, a few days ago, his own familywho with a public note wanted to honor the musician, son, brother so much loved.

Credit: cormacroth – Instagram

A sphere of wild, electric energy, his spirit was full of light and goodness. This is how his family remembers him, who then also praises his extraordinary joy and kindness.