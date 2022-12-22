Federico, the 15-year-old son of former Serie A footballer Fabio Tricarico, passed away at the age of 15 after a bad illness

A very serious mourning yesterday struck a former footballer from various Serie A teams such as Empoli, Turin and Spal. Fabio Tricarico, who today holds the role of observer for Empoli, has in fact lost his son Federico. The boy was only 15 and gave up after battling a bad illness. Many messages of condolences for the former midfielder and his family.

There are times when the colors of flags and football shirts have no value and we all find ourselves, without distinction, being grieve.

For example, it happened when Sinisa Mihajlovic, a former footballer and ed Serbian coachwho passed away at the age of 53, leaving his wife Arianna and their 5 children alone.

Today to suffer a lot for an event dramaticis the family of another former Serie A footballer, Fabio Tricarico.

The 48-year-old played for various teams from Serie C to Serie A, leaving great memories wherever he went. Among others he played for Turin, Sampdoria, Spal and Empoli.

After hanging up his boots, Fabio Tricarico started his career as a observerthus remaining close to football.

Condolences for the mourning suffered by Fabio Tricarico

In recent days, the former footballer has suffered a devastating mourning. His son Frederickonly 15 years old, it turned off after a long struggle with a bad evil that finally defeated him and took him away too soon.

Countless i condolence messages from former colleagues and clubs for which he played or worked.

Empoli, the club for which he currently works as a scout, has published a touching note on their social profiles, to show closeness to their former player and current employee.

The president Fabrizio Corsi, the Vice President and CEO Rebecca Corsi, the Sports Director Pietro Accardi, the managers, the team, and the entire Empoli Football Club gather around Fabio Tricarico, former footballer and now blue observer, in this moment of great pain for the untimely death of his son Federico. To Fabio, his wife Manuela, his daughter Alessandra and the whole family go the deepest condolences from the blue club.

The same Tuscan company then announced that the Christmas dinner which was scheduled for yesterday evening, was cancelled as a sign of respect.