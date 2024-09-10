A few months ago, Lucy-Bleu, the daughter of Slash’s partner, took her own life. Some suicide notes were found next to her body

The suicide of dates back to a few months ago Lucy Bluethe guitarist’s stepdaughter Slash of Guns ‘N’ Roses. The 25-year-old was found dead on July 19 inside her rented apartment.

Slash’s stepdaughter commits suicide

The girl’s death occurred due to hydrogen sulfide poisoning and therefore classified as suicide.

The American newspaper New York Post has brought to light some revelations released by the coroner who report some goodbye notes found next to the young woman’s body.

The farewell notes found next to Lucy-Bleu

The New York Post newspaper, while revealing the existence of some suicide notes found next to the girl’s body, did not want to share their contents out of respect for the family:

The coroner’s report states the following:

“A packet of suicide notes was found on a coffee table in the main room. According to the family, he had not attempted suicide before, but had had previous thoughts.”

According to medical reports, Lucy-Bleu mixed doses of drugs and chemicals, including cerium hydroxide, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid and sodium thiosulfate, creating a mixture that led to her death.

The discovery of the body

Lucy-Bleu was found lifeless in the bathroom of the apartment she had rented for a few days on Airbnb.

When the alarm went off for her absence, the rescuers entered the apartment and found a handwritten sign warning them of the presence of toxic gases. The girl had also used plastic bags and tape to isolate light fixtures and electrical outlets and all kinds of cracks in the room.

Slash’s Pain-Drenched Words

A few days after his stepdaughter was found, Slash commented on the pain he felt for her sudden disappearance:

“My heart is permanently broken. I will never stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity and beauty you have always been. And still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many who loved you so much. I find comfort in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK”.