Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66. The man had alcoholism problems and was never able to have a relationship with the star

Madonna’s brother has passed away at the age of 66. Anthony Ciccone he didn’t have a good relationship with the star. To communicate the sad news, he was the brother-in-law through a long post on social media.

Joe Henrythis is the name of sister Melanie Ciccone’s husband, greeted him with a moving messagewithout specifying the cause of death:

My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, left this earth last night. I had known him since I was 15, in the spring of our Michigan lives. Anthony was a complex person and we fought at times, as real brothers often do.

She then went on to talk about how much she loved him, even though she often doesn’t he could prove it to her.

Goodbye, Brother Anthony. I want to think that the God your mother and mine believed in has them there waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one will distract me from this vision.

Anthony Ciccone and the stormy relationship with Madonna

Anthony Ciccone didn’t have an easy life, he found himself dealing with the alcohol addiction and found himself at live on the street. He himself has always spoken publicly about the relationship he had with Madonna and the rest of her family, emphasizing that he had not never felt loved and supported.

In an old interview with the newspaper Daily Mailhe revealed that he didn’t never felt part of that family and that none of them ever cared about his drinking problems.

He repeated that in their eyes he was not a human being and that he felt as if he were worth nothing.