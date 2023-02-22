An official confirmation is awaited from the family, who have closed in silence. Hayden Panettiere’s brother found dead

A serious mourning hit the actress Hayden Panettiere. Brother Jansen was found dead at the age of 28 inside his New York home. The news was released by tmz extensionbut no official confirmation from the family has yet arrived.

The first reports speak of the discovery of the body lifeless brother of Hayden Panettiere inside his home. It would appear that no signs of violence were found on the body, however the cause of death is still unknown. Fans have flooded the actress with messages of love and condolences, waiting to receive more information from the Panettiere family.

Who was Hayden Panettiere’s brother

Jansen Panettiere was a actor just like her sister. She achieved success in 2002, thanks to a role in the sitcom Even Stevens of Disney.

Two years later, in 2004, he landed a part with his sister in the drama, also by Disney, Tiger Cruise – Cruise mission.

Hayden Panettiere’s brother is also remembered by audiences for his performances in: Jonathan Sperry’s Secrets, The Walking Dead and Love and Love Not.

The actor’s life was cut short at the age of 28, Jansen leaves his sister and parents in pain, Vogel and Skip Panettiere.

No posts about her brother’s disappearance have yet appeared on the actress’s profile. Hayden Panettiere’s latest publication dates back to February 14th. According to TMZ, drama would happen on the night of February 19-20 past.

Both brothers have approached the world of entertainment since they were children. Hayden began her career at just 11 months, appearing in the advertisement for a toy train from the playskool. At just 4 years old, she joined the cast of the soap opera One life to live. today, theactress, model and singer no longer needs an introduction.