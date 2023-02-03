It was her husband who found the lifeless body of Fabiola Bellù: the family members have asked for an autopsy to be carried out

A very serious mourning has affected the world of volleyball and especially Paola Egonu. Fabiola Bellù, the first coach of the extraordinary blue athlete, passed away at the age of 61. To find her lifeless, on the sofa of her house, her husband. It was most likely cardiac arrest that took her away. The family requested an autopsy to clarify the cause of her death.

Paola Egonu needs very little introduction. Born in Citadel in 1998 from parents of Nigerian origins, she officially became an Italian citizen in 2014.

Since she was a child she showed a predisposition and an innate talent for volleyball, which soon led her to become one of the athletes of this sport strongest in the world.

With the blue shirt National there are so many medals that he hung around his neck. Both in the youth teams and in the senior national team, where last year she and her teammates won the gold medal at the European championships and the title of best player of the tournament.

The death of Fabiola Bellù

If Egonu has had the opportunity to increase this passion for volleyball, the credit also goes to Fabiola Bellù. She who was his first coach.

Yesterday, unfortunately, the news of the disappearance premature and sudden of the coach.

The woman was found dead by her husband, who woke up in the morning and noticed her sitting on the sofa, with her heart already still. Her son Andre, interviewed by The Gazettehas explained:

At 9.30 in the morning dad woke up. He found all the windows closed, which was very strange because mum got up around 8 or 8.30 at the latest. He went upstairs and found her on the couch. His body was already cold. His death occurred between 4 and 5 in the morning. Cardiac arrest is thought to be.

And regarding her mother’s relationship with Paola, she said: