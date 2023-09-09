Stanislav Lobotka, midfielder for Napoli and the Slovakian national team, left retirement after the news of his father’s death

A very serious loss has struck one of the protagonists of Napoli’s extraordinary journey last year towards victory in the Serie A championship. A few days ago the news of the passing of Naples’ father spread. Stanislav Lobotka, midfielder of the Neapolitan team and the Slovak national team. President Aurelio De Laurentiis sent an immediate post of condolence.

Last May, after a fasting that lasted 33 yearssince the green lawn of San Paolo di Naples was illuminated by the absolute genius of Diego Armando Maradona, the Neapolitan team returned to raise the trophy to the sky scudetto. The third of its history.

Many protagonists of what was a triumphal ride from the beginning. Above all, obviously the coach Luciano Spallettiwho has now become the new coach of the Italian national team.

But obviously the footballers also had a fundamental role and among them the innate talent of a player undoubtedly emerged Slovakian midfielder who after a few years of adapting to Italian football, literally took over Napoli. This is Stanislav Lobotka.

At the dawn of a new season, among the many changes that have taken place in Napoli’s ranks, the certainty of the Slovakian midfielder has remained.

Farewell to Stanislav Lobotka’s father

In these days the championship is at a standstill and the various players have reached their respective training camps national. Stanislav was also called up by the team coach Slovakia and he was ready to take the field in the two matches valid for qualifying for the next European championships.

However, the Italian champion had to abandon he retired early to return to his family, who was hit by a virus a few days ago mourning very serious. The Pope Stanislav passed away suddenly.

Immediate the virtual hug of the world of football to the player. A touching message of condolence and closeness obviously also came from Naples Sports Clubwho issued a note for their player on social media: