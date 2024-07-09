Losing a trusted four-legged friend is certainly an immense and profound pain, comparable to the loss of a real family member. And it is the same pain that two well-known faces of Italian television, Edward Tow And Juliana Moreiraare living right now. The couple wanted to share with their followers the sad passing of their beloved little dog Dudawho passed away just in the last few hours.

Edoardo Stoppa and Juliana Moreira’s beloved dog has passed away

The dog has unfortunately been gone for some time he wasn’t well anymore. The strong and unconditional love of her owners, however, never abandoned her, accompanying her until her last moments of life. Full of nostalgic emotion, the words that Juliana dedicated to their tender dog who passed away in a long post shared on Instagram.

“You arrived as a baby, wrapped in a blanket. They had thrown you in the garbage”

In these words, all the pain felt by the famous television couple for the loss of their dog Duda, 14 years old:

“Dudona of my heart. You arrived as a baby wrapped in a blanket brought by your dad from Olbia. They had thrown you in the garbage bin near the dog shelter. You were so scared, but as soon as you got home you understood that you would be loved here. You have given us so much in these years. You have been my friend, my daughter, sometimes even my mother”.

And again, the presenter continues to retrace the sweet memories of the years spent together:

“You consoled me so many times, you kept my belly warm when your little brothers weren’t even born yet,” continues the former host of Paperissima Sprint, “What a great sleep and hugs we had in these years. You understood me with a look. Thank you for all your unconditional and free love without pretensions. I always said that you were the only daughter who resembled me, even in terms of appetite. Good eater like your mother and good sweet like your father Edoardo. With that sly little face you told everyone ‘I’m still hungry, please please, pass me a morsel’. “

And he concluded like this:

“You made yourself loved and cuddled by everyone, absolutely everyone. You never even bit a fly, you made yourself kissed by everyone and you even asked for seconds. You spoke Dudona. I will miss you so much. You will always be in my little heart forever. I love you, your Mom”.

Moreira’s emotional farewell is finally accompanied by a video which portrays snippets of happy life lived together with the beloved Duda.