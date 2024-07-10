They announce it with great emotion and sadness through a message on social media. A loss that will be hard to accept for the band, the famous Italian singing trio, The flight. The three, in fact, say goodbye to an important piece of their musical journey and their growth until reaching the general public. The mourning of the three singers concerns a woman who they considered their “guide”.

We are talking about Barbara Vitalicollaborator of Michele Torpedine, manager and record producer. The professional passed away at the age of 54. The woman died on Tuesday 9 July, after being involved in an accident on Sunday 7 July and hospitalized at the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna.

The members of the trio Il Volo, Ignazio Boschetto, Gianluca Ginoble and Piero Barone, considered her a protective figure and communicated her disappearance, which occurred in dramatic surroundingswith a message on Instagram, expressing the great pain they have felt and are feeling.

The disappearance of Barbara Vitali has deeply shocked the world of entertainmentalso affecting other artists and colleagues who worked with her. The trio Il Volo officially communicated the sad news on the social profile of the singing group.

It is read in the trio’s statement formed by Gianluca Ginoble, Ignazio Boschetto, Piero Barone and Michele Torpedine expressed their condolences for the loss of Barbara Vitali: “With deep sorrow, Il Volo and Michele Torpedine announce the premature passing of our friend and long-time collaborator Barbara Vitali. Barbara passed away following a tragic accident that occurred on Sunday, July 7th”.

The emotional greeting comes from the trio, in particular, as can be read in the published note, from “Michele, Ignazio, Gianluca, Piero, together with Eliana Dalila Biondi, Roberta Natali, Cristina Gelsi, Liliana Torpedine and all the collaborators of MT Opera&Blue’s management”, who, it reads, “join in an embrace to all those who loved Barbara and who will continue to remember her with affection”.