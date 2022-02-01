The singer Fedez has entrusted to social networks a moving goodbye to his aunt, who tragically passed away two days ago due to the Coronavirus

Yesterday morning the over thirteen million followers who follow the singer Fedez on Instagram they learned of the grave grief that has struck the family of their favorite. According to what Federico himself announced, it was a dear aunt who died forever. The woman had been ill for some time and was unable to fight the Covid that had hit her in recent days.

Credit: fedez-Instagram

Although it appears to be loosening its grip a bit, the Covid still continues to worry Italians and inhabitants of the whole world. There are tens of thousands of infections that are still recorded daily and hundreds of deaths that this virus continues to cause.

Pain and worry that obviously do not spare anyone, not even the characters of the star system Italian and not.

The Ferragnez, for example, are among those who have had to face the Coronavirus. At first in the first person. Last December, in fact, both Fedez and Chiara Ferragni had results positive, finding themselves forced to spend the quarantine locked in the house.

Fortunately, everything had ended for the best and, after a few days asymptomatic, they both returned negatives.

Then Covid-19 is got back knocking on the doors of their family, but this time with much more tragic implications.

There aunt of Fedez, in fact, is dead a couple of days ago after she tested positive in the past few days.

Fedez’s words for his beloved aunt

Credit: fedez-Instagram

In the section stories of his account, the rap music singer announced the death of his beloved aunt, explaining how it happened and showing all his grief.

You raised me in my childhood, to you I was the child you never had. You have been fighting a great evil for 20 years, never giving up. When you told us about your Covid positivity in my heart, I knew it would be too much for you too

I want to convince myself that you have managed to find the peace that this life unjustly never wanted to give you. Hello warrior, hello Aunt.

Credit: fedez-Instagram

Then in another story Federico wanted thank the doctors of the pulmonology department of the San Paolo hospital, for trying to save his aunt’s life until the last minute and for their humanity.