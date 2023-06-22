Nesli, with a photo and a dedication on Instagram, announced the death of his father: the man is also the father of Fabri Fibra

A very serious mourning struck Fabrizio Tarducci, in art Fabri Fibraand his brother Francesco, another big name in Italian rap music, known by the stage name of Nesli. Their father, Mr. Ivano Tarducci, a well-known merchant in the clothing sector of Senigallia, died at the age of 96.

Many may not be aware of it, but two of the greatest artists of the Italian rap scene, they are actually brothers.

We are talking about Fabri Fibra, stage name of Fabrizio Tarducci, and of Nesliwho instead is called Francesco.

Their passion for music started at the same time when both were just gods little more than children. From a couple of artists that could have been, due to various vicissitudes, two completely different artists came out, divided.

Their division it was not only in terms of work, but also personal. It is known, in fact, that the two have not had any relationship more or less since 2008.

The death of the father of Fabri Fibra and Nesli

But now a dramatic event it has them united again. their dad, Ivan Tarducci, has in fact failed. Therefore, what Nesli said in an interview given to will materialize Vanity Fair Years ago:

I had this vision: us, at his funeral. It will happen there. It will be that day to close the accounts. We will pay them all. We will understand that it is not true that there is always time.

Francesco, Nesli, who on his account took care of announcing the disappearance of the man Instagram he published his own photo with the father, simply adding: “I love you! Hello Pà… have a good trip“.

Ivano was well known in Senigallia. Many years ago he had opened a company of clothing and had made a name for himself in the manufacturing world.

To remember him with esteem and affection, also the mayor of Senigallia Massimo Olivetti. Here are the mayor’s words: