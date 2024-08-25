Mourning in the world of Italian television, and in particular in that of Big Brother. He passed away in these last hours Nicholasone of the authors of the famous Canale 5 program and a historic voice of the confessional that collected the confidences, outbursts and declarations of the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy.

A disappearance that has left a great void in many of the competitors who have crossed that fateful threshold. People with whom Nicola had naturally and simply established a relationship of trust and, when necessary, also of support.

The painful condolences expressed by the tenants of the last edition of Big Brother for the passing of Nicola

The sad news of the death of the author Nicola has particularly shocked the contestants of the latest edition of the famous television program. Many of them, in fact, wanted to pay homage to him by sharing on their social networks a photo in the company of the beloved author.

The first to express his condolences for Nicola’s passing through a message posted on Instagram was the judoka Mark Maddaloni:

“We have always known that behind that wonderful voice that spoke to us in the Confessional there was a wonderful soul, who from yesterday will cheer up all the beautiful souls who are no longer with us.”

Even Anita Olivieri’s ex, Alessio Falsone he wanted to dedicate a sweet and touching message to him:

“May you bring all the wisdom, culture and immense desire to live there too. I am happy to have met you, you have been a friend, a father and a fair judge with me. May you help others as you have done with us”.

These are the words of the former competitor Greta Rossetti:

“I get the shivers. You have been part of us for so many months, I will never forget your unmistakable voice. Have a good trip, beautiful soul.“

The latest winner of Big Brother, Pearl Vatierocommented with a few, simple words:

“I only heard the news this morning and I can’t believe it”.

And finally, the message of Letizia Petris:

“Every time I cried you made me feel calm. Your voice accompanied me for a long time, it was fundamental for me and I will always remember you Nicola”.

