The tour manager Kiko Loiacono passed away at the age of 54: many messages appeared on the web, among the most touching that of Asia Argento

An unexpected and shocking news has overwhelmed the music world in recent days. Dominic Kiko Loiacono, tour manager of many independent bands and friend of many well-known personalities of show business and music, passed away at the age of 54. Many condolence messages have appeared on the web in the past few hours. One of the most touching, the one posted by Asia Argento on her social profiles.

Born in Bari 54 years ago, Loiacono had initially studied and worked from pharmacistto then abandon the profession and devote himself to what has always been his greatest passion, the music.

He made a job of music, moving to London and starting to work as tour manager. He managed the tours of many independent bands, accompanying them around the UK and Europe to concerts.

As mentioned he was only 54 years old and, for the moment, the causes that decreed such a sudden and unexpected death by all are not yet known.

Condolence messages for Kiko Loiacono

There were many who loved Kiko Loiacono. Just read the numerous messages of condolence appeared on the web in the past few hours.

One of the most touching was that of Asia Argento. The daughter of director Dario and ex-wife of Morgan, posted on Instagram a photo series that portray her together with Kiko, taken in different happy moments of what was a great friendship. Here are her words:

I have lost one of my closest friends and the world has lost a truly kind, giving, genuine, honest, pure, inspirational, funny, unique human being. One of a kind. I am devastated beyond words. The only thing that gives me some peace is reading the words of all the people whose soul you touched. You have made so many acquaintances. You have been truly brilliant my friend. I’m not sure how to go on without our daily moments, but I feel lucky to have been touched by your presence in this life.

Under the same post of the Roman actress, there are several well-known personalities from the show, including Italians, who wanted to leave a thought for Kiko. Among these also Francesco Montanari ed Elena Sofia Ricci.