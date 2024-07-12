Serious loss in the world of music. The mourning concerns the sad passing of a singer much appreciated and loved by thousands of people. The singer died at the age of 76. The man was in a nursing home and the causes of his death have not yet been disclosed, from what can be seen in the communication of his loved ones.

She was the first to report the disappearance of the singer his family who spread the news of the loss of the beloved interpreter. His most iconic song, dating back to 1974, is the one that made him known globally. “Please Come to Boston”, a true classic of American music for many years in the ears and hearts of many fans, still listened to today with affection.

The touching song, one of the manifestos of the late artist’s career Dave Logginstells of lovers who are unable or, perhaps, too doubtful to overcome the obstacles that separate them. The song quickly became an anthem for those who struggle to maintain a long-distance romantic relationship. In 1974, the song reached number one on the charts easy listening (genre also known as “adult contemporary”) and fifth on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Thanks to this successthe singer earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, the first of four Grammy nominations he would receive over several years.

Dave Loggins reportedly passed away Wednesday at Alive Hospice in Nashville. During his production In the 1970s, Loggins released five albums and 13 singles, mostly with Epic Records, but only the song about the city of Boston achieved significant success as a solo artist.

In the 1980s, Loggins returned to the spotlight with a duet with Anne Murray on the song “Nobody Loves Me Like You Do,” which originated from the CBS soap opera As the World Turns. Murray and Loggins performed the song in the series. The song was also covered and recorded by Jermaine Jackson and a young Whitney Houston. The collaborative version with the singer reached number one on the country chart on Billboard and number ten on the Hot AC chart.

In 2021, Loggins spoke about his career in an interview on the podcast “All Things Vocal” with Judy Rodman, who described him as “a solitary genius.” Loggins also talks about his choice to start playing guitar and being inspired by the style finger picking of artists like Donovan, a band that was very popular especially in the 1960s. The singer leaves behind three sons, Quinn, Kyle and Dylan, as well as his grandson Braxton. According to what he himself stated in his will, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice in Nashville.