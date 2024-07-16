The basketball world mourns today the passing of Joe Bryant, former basketball player and coach, father of KobeThe man was 69 years old. The causes of his death are thought to be due to complications that arose following a heart attack just recently.

The tragic news was spread by the university coach The Hall, Fran Dunphy.

A death, that of Joe Bryant, which comes four years after that of his son Kobevictim of a helicopter crash that occurred on January 26, 2020 in which eight other people also lost their lives.

The carreer

Early career NBA Joe Bryant’s career dates back to 1975, when he began playing with the Sixers for four seasons, being part of the 1976-77 team that reached the NBA Finals. Known by the nickname Jelly Bean Because of his great passion for gummy candies, Bryant moved to San Diego where he played for three seasons and subsequently at Houston where you only have one year left.

Bryant’s professional turning point came with his move overseas. A move that saw him play for a long time as a protagonist in our country. Joe Bryant in fact played for several Italian teams, including Rieti, Reggio Calabria, Pistoia And Reggio Emilia. He instead played his last season as a professional player in France, in Mulhouse.

Joe Bryant as coach

Having put aside his career as a player, Bryant then took up that of trainer. Among the various teams he coached, he led the Los Angeles Sparks in Wnba. His last experience as coach of the team dates back to the 2014/2015 season. Rising Fuzuoka in Japan.

It was thanks to his father’s influence and experience that his son, too, Kobe Bryanthe cultivated and developed his basketball education first in Italy and then, in the early 90s, in the United States. Here the young Bryant stood out for his great playing skills at the Lower Marion High Schoolthen being chosen at the Draft of 1996.

The father shared his son’s early NBA career, only to become increasingly distant in recent years as their relationship soured.