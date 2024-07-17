Thomas Brückner, aka, was only 49 years old Tomcrafta well-known producer and DJ, an iconic figure in the world of electronic music, a sector that he deeply influenced with his art. On July 15, the musician passed away leaving a great void in the music community and obviously in his family, as he was also a beloved father and husband.

Famous DJ Tomcraft Passes Away

And it is precisely from his family, composed of his wife Fine and the children Max, Amelie And Sophiea moving and touching farewell message full of pain arrives, entrusted to his social pages:

“It is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that our beloved father and husband has passed away. We will always hold you in our hearts and love you until we meet again.”

With these words, the family of the famous producer wanted to share their pain with the whole world and, at the same time, confirm the deep love that will forever keep them united.

The cause of Tomcraft’s death has not yet been released.

The music world in shock over the untimely death of the phenomenon Tomcraft

Thomas Brueckneraka Tomcraft, born in 1975, has based his entire career on two fundamental pillars: innovation And creativitybecoming a beloved and respected figure among fans and colleagues alike.

His career took a turn in 1996, when he began his collaboration with the German producer Eniac. Together, they have created international successes such as “Prosac” And “Viva” which quickly climbed the charts. The song “Loneliness“, another incredible hit single that consolidated his fame.

Throughout his incredible career, Tomcraft He released four albums in six years managing to influence dance, trance, techno and electronic music. Surely, his art will be welcomed as a legacy of inestimable value also by future generations.

Remembering the German musician Westbam

It was just two weeks ago that Westbam and Tomcraft shared a musical performance at Rugenin Germany, whose memory inspired the musician to express the following words of condolence for the passing of his colleague:

“Our dear friend DJ Tomcraft has passed away at just 49 years old. I played with him on Rügen just 2 weeks ago… I sat there and listened from start to finish. Which I almost never do. He sounded great. It might have been his last set. I don’t know. I chatted with him three days ago and he said he was recovering from the flu but seemed in good spirits. Tom had some great new music on the way and was looking forward to playing with all of us at Rave The Planet. As we know now: It wasn’t supposed to be this way. It’s really heartbreaking. Rest in peace brother.”