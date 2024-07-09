A great mourning has struck the world of publishing and journalism. A well-known director and journalist he passed away during the night after a long battle with a serious illness. A great loss that goes by the name of Daniele Repetto.

Farewell to journalist Daniele Repetto: the man passed away during the night

This night a great man passed away from the affection of his loved ones. journalista very well-known signature in the Italian journalism sector. We are referring to the great Daniele Repettoknown for having published many works throughout his career, including The clandestine is finished.

To release the statement regarding his disappearance Adnkronoswho praised his qualities and virtues for the last time. In his life this man has achieved many goals, always appearing sure and certain of his every choice.

Many remember him firmly, when he walked among people with a confident and casual air, almost always with a cigarette lit between his fingers. He loved to immerse himself in other people’s lives, to give a name to those stories he came across day after day.

The journalist was overcome by a bad disease

According to official sources Daniele Repetto he passed away in the early hours of the night, thus causing great pain to his family and to all those who knew him. At the time of his death the publisher had 75 years old.

The causes of the death would be linked to a bad disease against which he had been fighting for a long time, but which had never managed to destroy him despite the suffering. After all, the man had never lowered his head even when he had to deal with difficult issues such as terrorism and violence. At the moment the date has not yet been communicated funeral datebut most likely these will be celebrated in the next few hours.