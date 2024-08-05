The funeral of the Police Director will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 6 August, at 10.30 am at the church of Santa Maria Assunta in Montebuono.

The State Police is in mourning for the premature death of a member of the Italian Capitoline Corps. In particular, we are talking about Antonino Mendolia, director of the San Giovanni Police Station in Rome.

Mendolia, fifty-three years old, died yesterday, Sunday 4 August, due to a terrible illness that struck him in the late afternoon. At the time of the heart attack, there was no escape for the Police director. Rome police headquarters has officially announced his disappearance. A post on the official Facebook page of the Police Headquarters reads as follows:

First director of the State Police, Dr. Mendolia was a highly talented investigator, with years of experience also at an international level. An excellent officer in public order services, he was currently head of the VII District San Giovanni, after having led the X District Lido di Roma for a long time.

The message also remembers those who were close to him and collaborated with him, such as the police commissioner Carmine Belfiore and “all those who had the honor of working with him”, who remember him for his dedication, professionalism and attachment to the uniform. funerals of the Police Director Mendolia will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 6 August, at 10.30 am at the church of Santa Maria Assunta in Montebuono, in the province of Rieti.

The news of his sudden disappearance quickly spread around the city and many messages of condolence and esteem have arrived almost everywhere in these hours. Francesco Laddaga, president of Municipio VII, declares on social media: “Although he had arrived a few months earlier, we had already established a solid relationship of collaboration and mutual esteem. A man of great sensitivity and extraordinary abilities, he had also earned the appreciation of the citizens and the local committees”.

The Siulp union (the one relating to the Police forces) in Rome remembered Mendolia as “an esteemed colleague, a sincere friend and a member of the Siulp of Rome”. The union also wants to underline what was “his professionalism, a great example for all of us”. The family will be experiencing a moment of great suffering that we cannot imagine but all of us, as well as all the acquaintances who were able to know the manager,