A nine-month-old pregnant woman was admitted at dawn this Monday in a very serious condition at the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia after being run over in Las Torres de Cotillas. The car, according to emergency sources, fled.

The woman, in her ninth month of pregnancy, had to undergo an emergency caesarean section and the newborn is alive, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. The injured woman, who had to be operated on at dawn, is going through a critical situation at the neurological level.

The event occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call alerting that a vehicle had fled after running over the woman, who had remained unconscious on the ground.

Immediately, the Local Police and a mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies Department moved to the scene of the accident, which transferred the woman in very serious condition to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital, in Murcia.

