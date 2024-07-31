A summer vacation that turns into a dramatic event that changes the lives of not one but two families forever. There can be no sadder scenario than this, a accident capable of marking the lives of many people at the same time. The fatality that took the life of a man and is keeping a woman in very serious conditions is bringing great pain to relatives, friends and acquaintances in these hours.

The bad accident took place yesterday, Tuesday 30 July 2024, on the Via Appia in the Pontine area, and we are talking about an event that occurred at lunchtime. The motorcycle on which a couple was traveling crashed into a van. The ones who suffered the worst consequences were, as expected, the two on board the motorcycle.

The driverGiuseppe Sposato, 47 years old, from the Aosta Valley, resident in Aymavilles, unfortunately died instantly. His partner, 52 years old, was seriously injured in the accident. The woman was first transported to Santa Maria Goretti in Latina and then airlifted to Rome. Her conditions must be monitored with the utmost attention and there is great fear among her family.

The couple was in Lazio for a vacation. The accident occurred on the outskirts of Latina, in the hamlet of Borgo Faiti. Sposato and his partner were traveling on a Yamaha motorcycle when they collided with a Fiat Ducato van at kilometer 73. Witnesses and nearby residents immediately raised the alarm after the frightening collision between the two vehicles. Emergency services quickly arrived on site. The Carabinieri took care of the reconstruction of the accident and the surveys.

From the first investigations it emerged that the accident occurred while the van was turning left to make a delivery on a side street. After the impact with the van, the motorcycle continued to slide on the road surface, ending its journey against a tree at the side of the road. Many accidents tell of clashes and dramas on board two-wheelers, the vehicles most exposed to various dangers, as well as to the imprudence of other motorists.

Following the violent impactthe forty-seven-year-old had no escape and lost his life in a few moments. His partner, seriously injured, was initially rescued by 118 personnel and transported to the Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina. Given her very worrying conditions, she was urgently transferred to the San Camillo hospital in Rome, where she is still in critical condition.