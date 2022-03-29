Very serious accident between Vivaro and San Quirino: Manuel Cari and Chiara Materassi, two young parents, lost their lives at 29 and 24 years old

A terrible accident occurred between Vivaro and San Quirino, in the province of Pordenone. Two boys, Manuel Dear 29 years old and Chiara Materassi 24 years old, they lost their lives.

The couple, residing in Fontanafredda, were in their car and were driving along the provincial road 53, when they collided head-on against a truck.

Manuele and Chiara are killed instantly, leaving their 5 children in pain. The driver of the large vehicle, on the other hand, was transported to the hospital, where he is currently hospitalized in conditions that are not serious. He was injured and is in shock at what happened.

Rescuers, the police and the fire brigade arrived on the spot. Initially, at the sight of two child seats, the agents thought that there were also children in the car, among the sheets. After examining the interior of the car, however, they determined that only the two parents were present. Nobody could do anything to save them. They were declared dead on site.

The traffic was blocked for some time, to allow the firefighters to intervene and the investigators to carry out all necessary reliefs to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident and understand what caused the violent frontal.

The first reconstruction of the accident by Manuel Cari and Chiara Materassi

It would seem that it was Manuel and Chiara a to lose control of the car ea skid against the truck, which came from the opposite lane.

The news shocked everyone who knew them. The community is close to pain of family members and 5 children, who have lost their mum and dad.

On the web, many people have posted messages of condolence and sweet thoughts for greet the two engaged for the last time.

