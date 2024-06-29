A very serious road accident occurred a few hours ago in Tuscia, near the town of Civita Castella. A car carrying 5 boys, it went off the road due to the driver losing control. All were injured and one of the boys was reportedly rushed to Rome.

The car

Here’s what happened.

Terrible accident involving five boys: the car goes off the road

A few hours ago a terrible road accident occurred near Civita Castellamore precisely at Via Nepesina in Tuscia. Five boys they were traveling in a car when suddenly the car escaped the driver’s control.

Location of the accident

The car then ended up off the road and all the passengers were injured, one was even embossed out of the car’s passenger compartment following the crash. Luckily the alarm it was immediately thrown by passers-by and local residents who witnessed the scene and heard the terrible crash.

Several patrols of the Carabinieri arrived at the scene of the accident and four ambulances from 118 intervened immediately to offer the injured subjects the first aid. rescue in view of hospitalization. One of the boys appears to be in very serious condition.

How are the victims of the accident?

The boy who was thrown from the car following the crash appears to be in serious condition, which is why it was necessary to contact the air ambulance to transport him urgently to Rome. According to the latest updates it would be the boy who was driving the car and is currently hospitalized at the hospital Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

Rescue

Three others, however, are located in some hospital facilities Viterbo while the fourth injured person is hospitalized at the local hospital. I am underway reliefs to understand the reasons that caused the loss of control over the vehicle, but obviously the police will have to investigate thoroughly before discovering the truth. We are waiting for further updates.