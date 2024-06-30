A terrible accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old boy who was out cycling with friends. The accident occurred in Ferrara and would have also involved a car. The driver of the latter is also currently hospitalized in very serious conditions.

Ferrara: 19-year-old boy is hit while cycling with friends

In the evening of Friday 28 June a terrible accident occurred in Ferrara and more precisely along the road that connects Bondeno to Scortichino. A boy of 19 years of Moroccan origin had decided to spend the evening in the company of some friends, which is why everyone had decided to go out bicycle.

Omar Wakib, this was the boy’s name, he was walking along a straight road along a very important intersection when, suddenly, a car hit him and invested. Another boy from Morocco was driving the car.

The 29-year-old allegedly rolled his bicycle, knocking over the boy and dragging him for several meters. Luckily his friends caught the danger before it was too late for everyone, which is why they managed to save themselves. For Omar, however, there was nothing that could be done, as the boy passed away instantly.

The conditions of the driver of the car are very serious

After this first tragedy, the car lost control and overturned several times before ending up off the road. The young man was pulled out of the wreckage by Bondeno firefighters, who immediately noticed how the 29-year-old’s conditions were terribly serious.

Precisely for this reason the boy was hospitalized at theMaggiore Hospital in Bologna where, currently, he is in a reserved prognosis within the department resuscitationObviously, the intervention of the police and the air ambulance was necessary, which did everything to provide immediate care to the boy involved in the accident. crash.

The next few hours will be dedicated to reconstructing the dynamics and the due ones investigations aimed at identifying what happened. Meanwhile the PM Andrea Maggioni of the Ferrara Public Prosecutor’s Office has decided to open a case on charges of road homicide.