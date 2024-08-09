The impact between the motorbike and the car left no escape for the 24-year-old motorcyclist. Everything was very fast and too violent

We haven’t made it to the weekend and we have to talk about a accident dramatic event on Italian roads. Involved in this terrible crash was a very young motorcyclist who, unfortunately, did not make it, given the violence of the impact.

The accident occurred this morning, Friday 9 August, around 10:30, with a series of unpredictable fatalities that took place on the road connecting Pandino to Rivolta d’Adda. The young 24-year-old motorcyclist who died, a resident of Liscate, in the Milan area, lost his life following a violent tampon.

According to the first reports reconstructionsthe boy aboard his Triumph 675 allegedly crashed into a truck for the transport of industrial waste that was in front of him. The impact with the heavy vehicle caused the young man to lose control of his motorbike. In fact, the motorbike was catapulted into the opposite lane in a few moments just as a Mercedes Gla was approaching.

The SUV from the opposite side to the motorcyclist did not have time to avoid the 24-year-old. The driver of the car, taken by surprise, was unable to avoid the young man, hitting him directly. The emergency services, who arrived quickly on the scene with an ambulance and a medical car, were unable to do anything to save the young man. The impact between the motorcycle and the car left no escape for the 24-year-old motorcyclist. Everything happened so quickly and so violent that the 24-year-old died instantly.

The Highway Police of Pizzighettone and Crema intervened to carry out surveys and reconstruct the accident precisely. dynamics of the accident. The road was closed in both directions to allow the authorities to carry out operations on site. The driver of the heavy vehicle was unharmed, having only felt the impact on the lorry. The driver of the car that hit the motorcyclist head-on, aided by the weight and size of his vehicle, was also unharmed.