Around 7 this morning, Sunday 28 July, yet another tragic road accident occurred. This time in Chioggia, in the province of Venice. The toll of the dramatic episode is very heavy: two young men in their twenties died, a third is missing and the fourth was injured. The four boys were on board a BMW which ended up, for reasons yet to be ascertained, inside a canal.

According to the first reports by local media, a BMW ended up in the canal adjacent to the road. The alarm was raised thanks to the call for help made by one of the car’s occupants who managed to save himself.

The municipal police, the carabinieri, the 118 and three fire department teams promptly arrived on site, in via Lungo Adige in Chioggia. The officers found the car upside down in the canal, making it necessary to intervene immediately to recover the passengers.

The divers who went down unfortunately found the bodies of two young people, but they managed to save the third occupant of the car who was injured. It is said that it was the young survivor who alerted the police officers of a fourth person present inside the BMW. A person who is currently still missing. So far, in fact, the searches that began immediately and will continue without stopping have all given negative results.

Investigations underway

The exact dynamics of the tragic accident that occurred this morning in Chioggia have not yet been clarified. That is, what could have caused the loss of control of the vehicle.

Police officers are carrying out all necessary investigations, in order to identify any factors that may have influenced driving, such as road conditions, speed and the possible presence of alcohol or drugs.

We are also waiting for any confirmation from witnesses and from surveillance camera recordings in the area.