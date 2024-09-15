The long trail of road accidents that continue to plague Italian roads knows no respite. This time, the 52-year-old has sadly paid the price Alessandro Bisazzaresident in the municipality of Spadafora, in the province of Messina.

52-year-old dies in road accident

The man, returning in the night from his nephew’s birthday party, died after crashing his car car against a guard rail. The causes of the accident are still being ascertained by investigators.

Also in the car with Bisazza was his partner, who was injured in the accident.

The dynamics of the fatal crash in which Alessandro Bisazza lost his life

Yet another fatal road accident has claimed the life of 52-year-old Alessandro Bisazza.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officers, the man was accompanying his partner home after his nephew’s birthday celebrations when, suddenly, he lost control of his car, a Fiat FreemontThe car then invaded the opposite lane and ended up crashing into the metal barriers.

fatal left

Considering the dynamics of the accident, the investigators do not exclude that the man could have been hit by a sudden illness. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers who immediately arrived on the scene of the accident, every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for Alessandro Bisazza.

In addition to the emergency services, traffic police officers also intervened at the scene of the accident to carry out the usual surveys and to ascertain the exact dynamics of the facts.

Condolences from the entire community

The news of Alessandro Bisazza’s death has shocked the entire community of Spadafora, whose mayor, Lillo Pistone, He entrusted his message of painful condolence to a post published on Facebook:

“I express my dismay and condolences for the tragic passing of Alessandro Bisazza. Tonight’s event is incredibly painful, taking away from Spadafora one of its best sons. A warm embrace from all of us goes out to his family. Our thoughts also go out to his partner who was injured in the accident.”

52-year-old dies in accident

The article Very serious accident, a man dies, his partner is injured, the dynamics are dramatic: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#accident #man #dead #partner #injured #dynamics #dramatic #happened