A 27 year old cyclist lost his life a few hours ago in Treviso following a very serious road accident that proved fatal. A car hit him and killed him without even stopping to help him.

A few hours ago at Treviso a real tragedy has taken place with a 27 year old boy as its victim. cyclist in question was located in Viale Vittorio Veneto and was originally from Carbonera. This young boy was crossing the street on his bikes when he was hit by a boy his age who was driving a Peugeot.

The impact It was very violent and the 27-year-old died instantly as a result of the trauma and injuries sustained in the crash. From what we know, the crash was so strong that it caused the cyclist to fly about 10 meters.

This ended in the ditch at the edge of the road, while the bike stopped a few meters ahead. The epilogue was one of the most tragic, as the dynamics were so violent leaving no escape for a boy who still had his whole life ahead of him.

He runs away after the accident but is tracked down by the police

The man driving the Peugeot not only caused the accident that cost the young cyclist his life, but he also failed to stopped to give him assistance. Fortunately, the police managed to track down the culprit by examining the videos surveillance cameras located in the area.

A new one was then opened file against the latter, who has been investigated for state homicide and failure to provide assistance. Surveys are therefore underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. The road where the accident occurred has also been closed to traffic for several hours, in order to facilitate the work of the police.