Carlos Alcaraz reigned in the Spanish tennis party. A final played by two Spaniards, on the Rafael Nadal court of the Barcelona Tennis Club, with Juan Carlos Ferrero as Alcaraz’s coach and even Álex Corretja on television commentary. An ode to tennis in this country; to the past, present and future. A tribute in which an Alcaraz was crowned that aims to lift this title many more times.

The tennis player from El Palmar dominated the final with an iron fist, slightly varying the tactic with respect to the semifinal. With tired legs and having needed medical assistance against De Miñaur, Alcaraz sought to be much more aggressive. He avoided falling into intense rallies with Carreño and deciding the game on the fast track. Whether it was through the winning shots that he spat out with his racket or through the drop shots that bothered the Spaniard, who saw how every time he approached the net, a lob or a ‘passing’ fell on him.

The final did not have the drama of the semifinals, where Alcaraz had to save two match points, but it did have a hint of the beginning of his reign. As if the Murcian picked up a scepter that until now has only been in the possession of Rafa Nadal, twelve times champion of the tournament.

His game was impeccable, without conceding a single chance to break and placing 18 winners to bring down a Carreño who had a very bad time with the service and was unable to get Alcaraz into his web of exchanges. In his first final at the Godó, Carreño could hardly be a luxury spectator of the Alcaraz show, who took the philosophy of Rocky Balboa to forget about fatigue. «I always put on the song ‘Eye of the Tiger’ before games. I like Rocky’s fighting spirit. He motivates me », he pointed out in the interview at the foot of the track.

In just one hour and seven minutes, Alcaraz sealed the victory and the title. There were no big fusses or celebrations, just the smile and arms in the air of a happy and normal boy, almost unaware of the incredible achievement he had achieved. It was also cut because the loser was a friend, almost a brother to him. They live together almost daily in Villena and appreciate each other very much. They shared confidences and laughs at the trophy delivery ceremony.