“Very quick to preserve”

Hape Kerkeling is feeling a new openness in human interaction as a result of the corona pandemic. “When I meet people now, you get to the canning very quickly,” Kerkeling told the magazine “stern”. People reported fears and when they were not doing well. “And if something was good about this pandemic: then that,” said the 56-year-old actor, entertainer and author. For himself, he chose a drastic comparison to describe his feelings during times of harsh contact restrictions. It was terrible to have been tied to the house in Bonn for 13 months: “Sunday of the Dead in the GDR with the possibilities of Silicon Valley. Terrible. “(Epd)