This 2023 has been special for Alexis Wilson, who has gained more experience in professional ball, since he participated in the World Baseball Classic, in addition to the Central American Games, where he won the gold medal. The Sinaloan receiver arrived at the Tomateros preseason, where he spoke about his expectations.

“Happy, very happy to be here again. I think we come with much more desire. With the intention of doing things well this year. Last year was a very difficult year for the organization and I think this year is going to be very different,” said the catcher who has just finished participating with the Quintana Roo Tigers in the Mexican Baseball League.

In October, Alexis will be participating in the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile, and he says he is proud of this fact. “Very proud to be able to represent my country once again. With all the enthusiasm with all the pride and let’s go for that gold medal again. I think we have a very good team, a lot of talent to be able to achieve important things,” he said.

Wilson already knows what it is to defend the Mexican flannel this year, since he participated in the World Baseball Classic, a fact that he remembered with great enthusiasm. “It gave me a lot of experience, living with many colleagues who have come a long way, taking advice from the coaching staff we had, eh? A coaching staff that is one of the best that has been had in the history of the World Classic of the team and well, I learned, I learned a lot and I believe that this experience is things that are not forgotten, no, they always have them well kept in the heart,” he declared.

The Sinaloan has already become an idol, both in Culiacán and Cancún, however, he assures that there are still things to work on. “I continue to learn every game, every opportunity I continue to learn. In baseball, you never stop learning and well, trying to improve every day, I think there is a lot to learn and a lot to improve,” he declared.