Dorismar 47-year-old, has just boasted on social networks his modern lingerie with which she stole looks as she likes and that there is no design that the beautiful woman has not tried on in her life, so this would not be the exception.

In the photo you can see Dorismar with a black lingeriebut it was the design that caused a stir, since it covered part of her abdomen to reach the pronounced neckline, but the sides of the design were small tied fringes that gave it that flirtatious touch.

As expected, the black outfit looked very good on the Argentine model, since she has a great body of a goddess with which she leaves nothing to the imagination, she also invited her fans to subscribe to her account OnlyFans.

“You won’t be Picasso, nor will Neruda, but your mibamor, you make me hard”, “Who will eat all that to be in pacado”, “Beautiful beautiful and sensual I love your photos how you came out kisses kisses heart”, write the networks Seeing her total beauty.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful woman continues to collaborate, which is why several models and influencers seek her out to promote themselves, taking super daring photos and making her fans fall in love.