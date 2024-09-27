Ciudad Juárez—The mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, described as “very positive” the decree extended for two more years to regularize “crooked” vehicles.

He said that, however, he will continue to search for a definitive regularization mechanism.

“For now we already have these two years to make some decisions; define what we are going to do with the issue of mobility,” he commented.

In addition, he recalled that the municipality continues to receive resources from what is collected by the Public Vehicle Registry with this regularization for the resurfacing of streets.

Yesterday, the Federal Executive published a reform that extends the period for regularization of cars of foreign origin until September 2026, when it was about to expire at the end of the current month.